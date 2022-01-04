Nandom outdoors paramount chief

Paramount Chief of Nandom Traditional Area, Nibenee Langdinedome Pozentaa Chiir VIII

Source: Peter Aabenyaa Deri, Contributor

People of Nandom traditional area in the Upper West region have outdoored Naa Nibenee Langdinedome Pozentaa Chiir VIII as their new paramount chief.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Nandom Naa’s Palace on Sunday, December 12, 2021.



According to a statement released by Mr Peter Aabenyaa Deri, Head of the Chiir Royal Family of Nandom, Naa Nibenee Langdinedome Pozentaa Chiir VIII, who was known in private life as Godwin C.P. Nibene was duly enskinned by the kingmakers on August 9, 2020 as the eighth paramount chief of Nandom.



Naa Pozentaa Chiir VIII worked in various capacities at the Bank of Ghana between 1976 and 2003, and then later with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) from 2010 to 2015, when he went on voluntary retirement.



He succeeds Naa (Dr) Puoure Puobe Chiir VII, known in private life as Dr Charles Puoure Imoru, who reigned on the Nandom Skin between 1985 and 2018.

Nandom traditional area, a predominantly farming community nestled close to Ghana’s border with northern neihgbours, Burkina Faso and largely adherents to the Catholic faith has the highest number of medical doctors per capita, compared to all other towns in Ghana.



Naa Pozentaa Chiir VIII hopes to bring together citizens from both home and in the Ghanaian diaspora for the speedy development of the area.



One of his cardinal concerns is “to also ensure a peaceful coexistence between all the citizens of Nandom, which is the only way development can be guaranteed in the area.”