Napo holds crunch meeting with GRIDCo, ECG, and VRA over power outages

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a meeting with the institution heads

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has held talks with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and the Volta River Authority (VRA) over the recent power outages in the country.

The three key entities in the power sector have all assured to resolve all technical issues that have led to frequent power outages across the nation.



“Constant electricity supply is crucial for our daily activities and economic growth. I have requested that these key institutions in charge of electricity identify the causes of the frequent outages and nip them in the bud. The Energy Ministry is ready to support them to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the Minister said in a Facebook post after the meeting.



He thus entreated all Ghanaians to be patient as the issues are promptly resolved.

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has assured consumers that it is investigating the recent power outages and will take appropriate regulatory action against any utility service providers found non-compliant.



Ghana experienced a nationwide power cut on Sunday, March 7 topping weeks of infrequent power supply in parts of the country.



The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) however says the country is not back to the days of protracted erratic power supply popularly known as ‘dumsor’.