Narcotic Control Commission cautions public against drug abuse

File photo

Source: GNA

The Narcotic Control Commission has warned the public to be mindful of the dangers of excessive use of drugs for non-medical purposes, as such practices could lead to drug addiction with its enormous effects.

It observed that generally, people who got addicted to drugs always had strong desires to continue to take them not considering the dangers associated with their addiction.



Mr. Andy Addo Garshong, Assistant Central Regional Narcotic Control Officer, who gave the warning in an interview with the GNA, noted that drug abuse was a social canker that affected the psychological, social and physical well-being of its victim and by extension the society at large.



He admonished parents to subject their wards to guidance and counseling anytime they observed strange and sudden changes in them at different stages of their growth so that, they would be guided and informed on their choices.



“We all have that duty, let’s be very patient with these children especially when we realize they are changing, they have to be guided else, they ruin their lives and bring disgrace to us”.



Mr Addo Garshong said there was the need to make drug use a public health issue to help offer assistance to substance use disorders in victims in the form of counseling and treatment.

He indicated that persons who have fallen victim to drug use should not be shunned but shown love and affection as this would help reform and rehabilitate them to live better lives and be reintegrated into society.



As an alternative to the incarceration of drug users, a new drug law passed in 2019 had converted the prison term for drug possession for personal use into a fine of between 200-500 penalty units (translating to GH¢ 2,400 – GH¢6,000).



“This does not mean that drug use has been legalized, as portrayed by some media outlets. It means that, instead of sending people to prison for up to 10 years for possession of drugs for personal use, they will be offered alternatives to incarceration”.



He said other policies include line the “Justice for All” program, instituted in 2007 to decongest the country’s prisons.



He noted that drug misuse and abuse were high among students in the second-cycle institutions and underscored the need for all to desist from drug use and concentrate on their education to safeguard their future.