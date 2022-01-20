Narcotics dealers arrested

The suspects who are currently in police custody are being prepared for courts

Man arrested for possessing narcotics

Drug supplier arrested with partner



Man searched after acting strange at the sight of police



The police have arrested two men believed to be narcotics dealers at Alabar, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Enoch Boateng, 21, was in possession of a rock-like and powdery substance, believed to be narcotics at the time of his arrest.



The suspect was arrested while on board a commercial vehicle on the main Kumasi to Sunyani highway.

According to a Daily Guide report, the police patrol team was forced to search the suspect Enoch Boateng because he was acting strange and suspiciously after the team stopped the commercial bus NO. GT547-18.



This led to the team searching him and in the process, they found the exhibits, he was then taken to Alabar where the police arrested his accomplice Shaibu Mumin 29.



The police said, “A search conducted on him uncovered a black polythene containing 174 foil and paper wrap and paper of both rock-like and powdery substances suspected to be narcotics.



“The suspect led police to Alabar, Kumasi and identified Shaibu Mumin aged 29, as his supplier and he was arrested for investigation,” the statement from the police further said.



The police added that the suspects who are currently in police custody are being prepared for court.