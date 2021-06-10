Nat’l Security Minister snubbed as Akufo-Addo names 2nd term cabinet

National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has unveiled his Cabinet ministers for the next four years.

He submitted the list to the Speaker of Parliament as per Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.



In the list are usual suspects Ken Ofori-Atta, who is the Finance Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who is the Minister for Trade and Industry, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who is the Minister of Food and Agriculture. All these were also in the Cabinet of 2017 – 2021 in same capacities.



Others are Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, and Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.



Others like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Mavis Hawa Koomson and John-Peter Amewu remain in cabinet but in different ministerial capacities.

Conspicuously missing is the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah.



Find the list below:



