Nation building is a shared responsibility – Danquah Institute

Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko

The Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko says nation-building is a shared responsibility that must not be limited to only leadership.

She said leaders only provide direction to champion development based on their ideologies, but these aspirations require the efforts of all citizens to bring them into reality.



Dr. Tsiboe-Darko was speaking at a Lecture Series on Founders’ Day, organised by the Institute in Accra.



She noted that the struggle for independence and its attainment was not through the sole sweat of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah or the ‘Big Six’.



She argued that many others including Chiefs, Ex-Servicemen, the Youth, and Women, played different roles in the struggle to achieve its purpose.



Dr. Tsiboe-Darko challenged the youth to always identify with a polite ideology which she emphasized will shape their development aspirations.

A fellow of the Danquah Institute and Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Hayford Ayerakwa who spoke on the Founders’ Struggle for Economic Independence and the Structural Changes in Ghana’s



Economy believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel if deliberate policies are employed to revive the agricultural sector which still has some huge potentials to propel Ghana’s economy.



He added that there should be a synergy to align a policy such as the Planting for Food and Jobs Program,1D1F, and Academia.



A Senior Law Lecturer and Head of Law Centers, GIMPA Faculty of Law, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Budu traced the constitutional evolution from pre-independence to date, and how the vision of our founders has contributed to our democracy.



He said, by and large, the various constitutions have served a number of purposes in deepening our democracy.

Dr. Agyeman-Budu however noted that the 1992 Constitution which is the longest in the country’s history has some flaws that ought to be checked to make it stand the test of time.



The theme for the lecture was “the Independence Struggle: Our Heroes and the fight for Democracy".



The Danquah Institute, a think tank, as part of the Founders’ Day brought together Students, Academics, Patriots, and members of the public to re-orient them on the significance of the founder’s day, identify some politico, and socio-economic issues, and how to scale them.