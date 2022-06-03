National Ambulance Service did not reject ambulances after inspection - Prosecution star witness tells court

Dr Ato Forson pleads not guilty in €2.37M in ambulance deal

Star witness for the prosecution in the case brought against Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and two others, Foster Ansong-Bridjan, of the Ghana Ambulance Service, has told a Financial Court in Accra, that his outfit, the National Ambulance Service, never recommended the rejection of the 30 ambulances whose purchase the Akufo-Addo government says constitutes the basis for causing financial loss to the state.



The prosecution witness, Mr. Ansong-Bridjan, who is the Ag. Director of Operations of the National Ambulance Service led the team that inspected the ambulances in February,2015.



During cross-examination by Counsel for the third accused, Ekow Ampah Korsah, after giving his evidence-in-chief, Mr. Ansong-Bridjan, admitted that at no point after the inspection of the ambulances did, they recommend in their report that the ambulances be rejected.

He indicated that the inspection team in their report, recommended that some defects found in the ambulances be rectified to make them fully functional.



Ampah Korsah: “In this report, you will agree with me that no time did you recommend that these ambulances should be rejected?” Ansong-Bridjan : “No my lady. We made recommendations as to how the defects could be fixed.”



This testimony under oath, appears to run contrary to claims made by the prosecution about the state of the ambulances.



The prosecution, in court documents outlining its case against the accused, had said that the Mercedes Benz Sprinter CDI 311 could not be converted into ambulances and that the defects found could not be rectified thereby making the accused persons liable for causing financial loss to the state.



The top National Ambulance Official, admitted when asked by Counsel for Dr. Forson, Dr. Abdul Aziz Baasit Bamba, if the inspection team copied his client in their report, that no such thing happened.

He also admitted not having met Dr. Forson or having ever interacted with him during the processes leading up to the importation of the Ambulances.



To a question by Dr Baasit Bamba, on whether the processes for ambulance purchases included pre-shipment inspection, Mr. Ansong-Bridjan answered in the affirmative and stated that no pre-shipment inspection was carried out before the ambulance came to Ghana.



Exploring the matter of pre-shipment inspection further, counsel for third accused, asked the witness if he was aware that the Ministry of Health failed on multiple occasions to honour invitations from the supplier, Big Sea Limited, to carry our pre-shipment inspection of the ambulance in Dubai. The witness stated that he was not aware of any pre-shipment inspection.



He clarified that in his eighteen years’ experience working with the National Ambulance Service, pre-shipment inspection allowed for early detection and rectification of defects before the ambulances are shipped to their destination.



On whether he has read the contract for the purchase of the ambulances, the prosecution witness admitted not being privy to the terms of the contract between the Ministry of Health and Big Sea Limited and so could not speak to whether the ambulances met the specifications stated in the contract.

Taking his turn to cross-examine the witness, Counsel for Dr Sylvester Anemana, Alex Owiradu Danquah, enquired if he was aware that two top officials of the National Ambulance Service joined a team from EOCO, to carry out an inspection of the ambulances at the Airforce Base in Accra. Mr. Ansong-Bridjan stated that he was unaware of any such inspection.



The prosecution declined re-examination of the witness when asked by the Judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe.



Former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and former Chief Director of the Ministry Health, Dr. Sylvester Anemana as well as businessman, Richard Jakpa, have been charged with causing financial loss to the state over the importation of 30 ambulances that formed part of a consignment of 200 under a contract signed between the Ministry of Health and Dubai-based firm, Big Sea Limited in 2012.