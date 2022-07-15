National Cathedra l: Secretariat refusing to answer Dag Heward Mills’ demand for answers – Ablakwa claims

Founder and Presiding Bishop of UD-OLGC, Bishop Dag Heward Mills

Attempts by a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees to seek responses from the secretariat of the project on some controversies around the project have yielded no answers.



This is according to the opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudezeto Ablakwa.



“Multiple unimpeachable sources have confirmed to me that more and more eminent clergy invited by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Trustees for the infamous National Cathedral project are asking critical questions and demanding honest responses to the many putrefying scandals that have emerged about the project.

“I will urge the National Cathedral Secretariat and government officials, as a matter of obligation, to stop dodging, ducking, and avoiding the legitimate queries of our revered clergy,” the MP wrote in a Facebook post.



To back his claims, Mr Ablakwa has stated that several attempts by the Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward Mills, who is a member of the board of trustees to have certain concerns addressed by the secretariat have not yielded any response.



“To provide further irrefutable insight: how many letters do they expect the venerable Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to write before the National Cathedral Secretariat offers him at least one reply?” he questioned.



He has therefore entreated the government and the National Cathedral Secretariat to treat Ghanaians with respect by coming clean on the concerns raised about the project.



“Government and its National Cathedral Secretariat must come clean to its own Board of Trustees and then to the Ghanaian people; the Trustees deserve some respect, and they are more than entitled to know the full truth,” he added.

Ghana’s National Cathedral project has been embroiled in a series of controversies with critics of the project pointing to issues of procurement breaches and secrecy.



The government’s decision to disburse some GHC200 million as support funds for the construction has also been heavily criticized.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was recently reported to have said that some persons around the project will most likely face prosecution for their roles.



