National Cathedral: Ablakwa asks Akufo-Addo 12 germane questions, demands answers

Mr Ablakwa is demanding answers from President Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for North Tomgu, Samuel Okudezeto Ablakwa, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s attempt to justify the timing for the construction of a National Cathedral as confusing and offensive.

Government has been under serious criticism over the construction of a national cathedral at a time when Ghana is experiencing economic crisis.



But speaking at the symposium of episcopal conferences of Africa and Madagascar on Tuesday, July 26, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo justified that there could not be a better time for the state to undertake the project.



Reacting to the president’s justification, Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been critical of the project, emphasized that the president has conveniently failed to address pressing matters surrounding the project.



“President Akufo-Addo deliberately failed to address the real and germane concerns of the Ghanaian people in his latest rather obfuscating and offensive speech on his infamous national cathedral project,” he stated in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.

The MP goes on to list some 12 issues which he said are fundamental to the national cathedral project, which the president has refused to address.



"As Christians, we expect that at the very least, after President Akufo-Addo and his government have been so badly exposed in this utterly sinful cathedral scandal, that the President would have afforded the rare opportunity of coming before the revered clergy of the Episcopal Conference of Africa and Madagascar yesterday to be contrite and ask the men of God to help him pray for forgiveness, even as he uses the occasion to apologize to the clergy he misled and the Ghanaian people he terribly deceived," the MP concluded his 12 questions.



Read his 12 questions below:



1. Why did he and his government engage in a grand putrefying deception about the true funding model?

2. What is the specific amount of taxpayer funds earmarked for the construction of the national cathedral?



3. When will that earmarked amount be presented to Parliament by his government for approval?



4. Did he authorize his Finance Minister to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund on multiple occasions (purportedly for the national cathedral project without Parliamentary approval and in flagrant violation of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana?



5. Why has his government so violently breached Ghana’s procurement laws and many other laws in the construction of his cathedral project?

6. What exactly is the total cost of his cathedral project (US$100million or US$200million or US$250million or US$300million or US$350million or US$400million) and when does it stop being a sordid moving target?



7. Why is there such an obvious unholy collusion with David Adjaye, to rip us off?



8. Why was David Adjaye single sourced in 2018 under dubious claims of an emergency and a national catastrophe?



9. Why did his government engage the contractors, RIBADE Company Limited without regard for our procurement laws as the Public Procurement Authority confirmed in its response to my Right to Information request on July 5, 2022.

10. When will owners of all demolished properties affected by his cathedral construction be compensated to avoid the looming costly judgement debts?



11. How does President Akufo-Addo explain why despite the unconstitutional withdrawals of a colossal GHS200million, a commensurate construction hasn’t been executed with contractors suspending work since March 2022 due to lack of payments? Where did all that fantastic sum of money go?



12. Is President Akufo-Addo impressed that the Lord’s Temple is being built under his watch and as a result of his personal pledge to God in these abominable and sleazy circumstances?



