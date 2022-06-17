National Cathedral: Ablakwa tells what NDC will do with the project if it comes to power in 2024

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Government to facilitate construction of National Cathedral

Government pays GHC200 million towards National Cathedral Construction



Minority raises concerns about government's sponsorship of National Cathedral construction



National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that a decision on the fate of the National Cathedral will be left to the Ghanaian people when his party captures power in 2024.



According to Mr Ablakwa, who is optimistic about his party's chances in the 2024 general elections, the NDC, when it receives power, will first ensure persons who are responsible for what he describes as procurement breaches in the cathedral construction are punished for their deeds.



Speaking on Class FM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the opposition MP emphasized that the project, from all indications, will not be completed before the 2024 elections.

"I do know that some people are also concerned now that this project is suspended, and it doesn't look like government will not be able to meet its target for 2024. What will happen when the NDC comes to power on January 7 2025?



"Let me assure the good people of this country and the Christian community that first, there will be a full-scale probe into this scandal. All those who have, in the name of the Lord, committed these atrocities will be dealt with. As the Lord expects us to do, there is always punishment; there are always consequences for sin and iniquity, he stated.



He added that an NDC government in 2025 will call for a national discussion on the cathedral to arrive at a final decision on what becomes the kismet of the project.



"Then we will also put the matter up for a national discussion. So the Ghanaian people will have to decide what we do with that site. If the Ghanaian people say after we have probed and people have been sanctioned and brought to book, we should continue, I am sure that the NDC will listen to the Ghanaian people because we are democrats," he stated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's led-government has been under serious criticism over its decision to facilitate the National Cathedral construction and the payment of some GHC200 million in state funds towards it.