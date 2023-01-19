National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo want to entice religious bodies to vote for NPP - Felix Ofosu Kwakye

President Akufo-Addo and Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, a former Deputy Minister of Communications, has asserted that President Akufo-Addo is using the National Cathedral to cover up the inefficiencies of his government.

Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ, Felix Ofosu Kwakye said that President Akufo-Addo is playing religious cards with Ghanaians' minds on the national cathedral in order to entice religious bodies to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“It’s politics President Akufo-Addo is doing, he believes that if he is able to build the national cathedral, a lot of Christians will vote for the NPP because Christians dominate in the country. There’s no basis for the waste of scarce national resources…those words don’t make sense.



“We have castles and slave castles in Ghana; Elmina Castle was built in 1482 and dates back over 600 years. So, if the castle cannot attract tourists, what is the basis for expecting the national cathedral to bring tourists to the country... It all depends on how the country's leadership manages the country well. And that will attract blessings upon the country,” he said.



He further argued that perceptions of the national cathedral serving as a tourist site are invalid because Elimina castle and other interesting tourist sites are already in the country.



President Akufo-Addo in 2017, mooted his vision to build a National Cathedral to provide a historic opportunity to put God at the centre of the nation’s affairs.

The National Cathedral will also serve as a symbol of eternal gratitude to God for His favours that He continues to shower on the nation.



The project which is a partnership between the State and the Christian Community reflects the social partnership envisaged to foster participatory development of the country.







AM/KPE