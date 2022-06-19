National Cathedral: Apologize to Mensa Otabil - MP tells Executive Director

Pastor Mensa Otabil is no longer a member of the National Cathedral BOT

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has asked the National Secretariat to apologize to Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church, ICGC, for using his name and image on its promotional materials for all these years.

According to him, the National Cathedral Secretariat cannot classify the process of having Pastor Mensa Otabil’s image and name on its website as a member of the Board of Trustees as an administrative error.



Ablakwa told Accra-based Citi TV that Mensa Otabil's name and image were deliberately used by the Secretariat to show some level of credibility with the project, and must therefore apologize to the man of God for using him to misrepresent something which was not factual.



“You know that he is not on a member neither has he recused himself, yet you kept him on your website as a member of the Board of Trustees and in all the engagements you had all over the world, he is always mentioned and highlighted… They have not been fair to Pastor Mensa Otabil. They owe him an apology,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted.



He further said, in an attempt to brush aside the severity of its action, the secretariat “must show high standards.”



“I was expecting a sincere apology that they’ve been exposed and there was an attempt to clearly use the name of the Pastor and others to shore up the credibility and the image of this project, and it has clearly been exposed, so they are sorry. To say that he [Mensa Otabil] was never really a member of the board of trustees, and it was an administrative lapse, doesn’t cut it,” Ablakwa said.



The National Cathedral project has in recent weeks dominated news headlines over some allegations that the government has provided seed money for the project despite earlier assurances that it was going to be financed by the Church.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.



His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.



Again, he disclosed that one prominent member of the Board of Trustees and founder of ICGC, Pastor Mensa Otabil, has resigned over the various infractions surrounding the project.



But in a statement, the National Cathedral Secretariat said contrary to claims that the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Mensa Otabil resigned from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, he was never a part of the board.



The Secretariat explained that although Otabil was appointed as part of the 13-member Board of Trustees, he indicated to the board that he will not be able to give the needed attention to the project and thus would not want to be registered as a director of the company.