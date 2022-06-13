National Cathedral Board Director enjoying full-time salary, Article 71 benefits – Ablakwa alleges

Executive Director of National Cathedral, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees is being paid for his services by the Ghanaian taxpayer.



According to the MP who has been very critical of government’s decision to allocate some state funds towards the construction of the national cathedral, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah is being paid as a full-time public official.



This the MP points out is in spite of the fact that the National Cathedral Board of Trustees is a private entity and not a public one.

“The Executive Director of what has been presented as a private board of trustees, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah is being paid by the taxpayer as a full-time public official under Article 71 conditions at the Office of the President according to page 15 of the 2021 Annual Report to Parliament on Presidential Office Staff,” the MP said in a Facebook post.



In what looks like his latest allegation about government’s funding of the National Cathedral, Mr. Ablakwa further alleged that the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensah Otabil has since last year, stepped away as a member of the Board of Trustees.



Meanwhile the Minister for Finance, Ken-Ofori Atta has argued that the construction of the National Cathedral beyond its economic benefits, fits into the idea of building Ghana as a righteous state.



According to the finance minister, the cathedral forms a part of the government’s three-legged pillar in ensuring a holistic approach toward nation-building.