National Cathedral: Christians in Ghana are hypocrites; God will judge us - Captain Smart

Morning show host, Captain Smart

• Captain Smart has tagged all Christians in Ghana as hypocrites

• He has questioned why Apostle Prof Onyinah accepted a GH¢50,000 donation from the Chief Imam for the construction of the National Cathedral



• Captain Smart praised the Chief Imam for donating towards the project which is for Christians in Ghana



Controversial morning show host, Captain Smart has launched a fresh attack on Christians in Ghana.



The host of 'Onua Maakye' has tagged all Christians in the country as “hypocrites” following a donation made on Thursday by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu who presented an amount of GH¢50,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah for the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to Captain Smart, Christians should not have accepted the money since most of them claim that Muslims are unbelievers who will not make it to the kingdom of God.

"If you claim that Muslims will not make it to heaven, why then do you collect their money to build your National Cathedral?" he quizzed.



Speaking on his show on Friday, August 27, 2021, Captain who expressed disappointment in Christians said they should bow their heads in shame, as Muslims have proven that we are all one under the sight of God.



He further asserted that no Christian contributed towards the building of the Ghana National Mosque located at Kanda.



"God will punish all Christians, I am also a Christian... Christians in Ghana say that Muslims will not make it to Heaven. Yes, this is the hidden truth that nobody wants to talk about... You ask the senior men of God in Ghana which one amongst them will allow his daughter to marry a Muslim. We are hypocrites."



He also called out some prominent pastors in the country, including Sam Korankye Ankrah, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Dag Heward Mills, Owusu Bempah, Badu Kobi, Mensa Otabil, Prophet Opambour, Rev Obofour and question how much they have paid towards the construction of the National Cathedral which he said is for Christians.

According to him, many Christians have the mentality that Muslims will not make it to heaven because they are unbelievers. It, therefore, came as a shock to him, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, accepted GH¢50,000 from the National Chief Imam who is the leader of Muslims in Ghana.



He recalled a story where a daughter of a pastor from the Methodist Church was prevented from marrying her boyfriend because he was a Muslim. He argued that all this and many more make Christians hypocrites.



“God bless you, Chief Imam, due to your kind gesture I will dress up and visit the mosque next week," he added.



Background



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has supported the construction of Ghana’s National Cathedral with an amount of GH¢50,000.

Sheikh Sharibatu made the donation when the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah and President of the Ghana Bishops Conference, Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle paid a courtesy call on him at his Fadama residence on Thursday, August 26, 2021.



He believed that his contribution will go a long way in erecting the Cathedral which is being championed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



As part of efforts to finance the project, the general public has been asked to willingly donate an amount of GH¢100.00 towards the building of the National Cathedral which has received stiff opposition from a section of the public.



The Vice-President recently called on faith-based organizations to willingly donate funds to build the Cathedral.



Speaking at the Adabraka Official Town branch of the Presbyterian church on August 22, 2021, Dr Bawumia said: "As you all know there are efforts to build a national cathedral. It is very important that we build the cathedral, it is a voluntary exercise, anyone who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed and I will contribute more so I encourage everybody to think about it and let us build it. It is not for anybody, it is for Ghana and for the glory of God.”