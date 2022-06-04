17
National Cathedral: David Adjaye paid GH¢32m in 2021 for 'consultancy' services - Ablakwa alleges

National Cathedral Akufo Addo Akufo-Addo and Sir David Adjaye inspect a prototype of the National Cathedral

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

It has emerged that in 2021, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government paid over GH¢32 million to David Adjaye, a Ghanaian-British architect, for “consultancy” services on the construction of the national cathedral.

A document sighted by Ghanaguardian.com reveals Sir David Adjaye & Associates Limited was paid GH¢32,070,103.02 for “consultancy services on new bids opening and interviewing of contractors rendered on the national cathedral project”.

This comes in the midst of the controversies surrounding the release of some GH¢25 million by the government for the construction of the NC project.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alleged that President Akufo-Addo has authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The MP expressed shock over the development as according to him, it is "insensitive" for this government to infuse such amount of money into the national cathedral project when its citizenry are suffering from economic hardships.

The obviously worried Ablakwa in a post on Twitter observed that the amount released by Nana Akufo-Addo could cater for the arrears owed Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCo) trainees, school feeding caterers and National Service Personnel, who the government has failed to pay for several months.

“Considering the current debilitating economic crisis, why is the Akufo-Addo govt releasing a colossal GH¢25 million for the National Cathedral project?

“Shockingly, this is the same government claiming lack of funds to pay NABCo trainees, School feeding caterers, service personnel,” he wrote in portions of his tweet.

Despite the negative reactions from a section of the populace, the President has stated that the national cathedral project is as important as any development project in Ghana.

The much touted project which is to be built by the Christian community in Ghana is to cost about $250 million.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
