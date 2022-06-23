National Cathedral: David Adjaye will refund monies paid him if NDC wins power – Ablakwa

Akufo-Addo and architect Adjaye inspect a prototype of the National Cathedral

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says a future NDC government will make sure consultant to the National Cathedral project, Sir David Adjaye refund controversial payments made to him by the state.

The Minority in Parliament demanded answers from Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for releasing GHC25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money without Parliamentary approval.



The NDC MPs questioned the basis for the release since no such allocation was made in the 2022 budget approved by parliament adding the move is a grand deception.



Speaking to Parliamentary Correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan, Mr. Ablakwa stated that the project consultant, Mr. Adjaye will be made to pay back the monies as a result of procurement breaches.



“He himself should know there will be judgment day and all that money in his possession, a time will come that he will have to refund that money. Because the procurement processes are all fraud, I mean very ridiculous interpretation and abuse of the procurement processes,” he added.



The lawmaker also asked Ghanaians to start making inputs into what use the land hosting the project should be put to if the NDC comes to power.

According to the MP, the deceit, procurement breaches, opacity and outright lies which have characterized the project are enough grounds for impeachment of the President.



Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs further stated that President Akufo-Addo cannot complete the project by the 2024 deadline he has given himself.



“I believe that the National Democratic Congress will be winning the 2024 election and we will want to hear clearly from the Ghanaian people what we should be thinking on what we should use the site for.



“Already there has been a lot of destruction, a lot of damage, a lot of demolition and so much money has gone into all kinds of pockets. It appears that a little has gone into the project. The question, therefore, is what do we do?” he quizzed.