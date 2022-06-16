National Cathedral: Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba, Dag Heward-Mills to resign? - Smart asks

Bishop Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

3 pastors to resign from National Cathedral Board of Trustees

Renowned journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has asked if some three members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the National Cathedral will also be resigning from the Board.



In a tweet shared on June 15, 2022, Captain Smart suggested that the presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, is one of the trustees who may be resigning.



The others include the founder and presiding bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC, formerly Lighthouse Chapel International), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, and the founder and president of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), Joseph Eastwood Anaba.

"Archbishop Duncan Williams, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills would also be tendering in their resignation soon from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees?" the tweet shared by Captain Smart read.



Already, one member of the Board of trustees of the Cathedral, the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has resigned from the Board.



Although Dr Otabil has not confirmed his resignation, his details have been deleted from the website of the National Cathedral, which reduces the Board of trustees to 12.



According to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the leader of ICGC left because of the illegality being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government concerning the ongoing project.



"I am not surprised that there is quite an uneasy calm at the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Rev Mensa Otabil is no longer there.

"The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his reasons are, but he has given indication [that all is not well]," Ablakwa said.



Also, journalist Evans Mensah has said that the current members of the Board of trustees of the Cathedral are preparing to come out with a statement on the resignation of Dr. Mensa Otabil.



"There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr. Mensa Otabil is no longer with them," he is quoted to have said in an interview with JoyNews.



The 5,000-seater National Cathedral remains one of the top priorities of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government. This is in fulfilment of a pledge made by the president to God before winning the 2016 elections.

The president noted that the National Cathedral's construction is pivotal to Ghana's development.



