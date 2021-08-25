National Cathedral: GH¢100 will be well accounted for - Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah assures Ghanaians

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, has assured Ghanaians that the monies they'll contribute towards the project's construction will be accounted for.

President Akufo-Addo was criticized after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, appealed for Ghanaians to contribute GH¢100 a month to construct the Cathedral during his presentation of the 2021 Mid-year Budget Review on the 27th of July 2021.



Critics don't understand why they should contribute when the project was a pledge Nana Akufo-Addo made to God.



However, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah says it's for a good course.



Speaking in a one-on-one interaction with Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost said, "We plead for everyone to calm down and back us with their prayers. Indeed, it was the President who had that vision, but he's handed it over to the church".



Apostle Opoku Onyinah further stated that the monies will be handled by the Board of Trustees and not the government and that soon there will be a mechanism for people to track the amount of money they've donated.

"...your monies will be well accounted for; so donate GH¢100 a month for this course," he added.



Listen to him in the video below:







Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians of all religious persuasions to voluntarily contribute to the project's construction.



"As you all know, there are efforts to build a National Cathedral. It is very important that we build the Cathedral. It is a voluntary exercise; anybody who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed, and I will contribute some more. So I encourage everybody to think about it and let's build it. It is not for anybody. It is for Ghana and for the glory of God," he said.

National Cathedral



The National Cathedral will be a unifying monument to elevate shared conversations on faith and national transformation. It will also serve as a rallying platform to promote deep national conversations on how to move Ghana forward.



It is set to be the nation's ceremonial landmark where all denominations are welcomed to gather, worship and celebrate in spiritual accord.