National Cathedral: Go to court if you think there is something fishy going on - Executive Director

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, has urged Ghanaians who have alleged acts of corruption in the ongoing National Project to go to court.



According to him, there are no acts of corruption going on as far as the construction of the National Cathedral is concerned and allegations being made by some factions in the public are only creating unnecessary tension in the country, asaaseradio.com reports.



“Why do we subject this nation to all this tension when these are procedural issues. That is part of the reasons why I wrote the seven-page thesis. It was really to say could we almost hold fire, can we stop, because the issues we are fighting about are procedural issues.



“For instance, you talk about architects and percentages… if you think there is some criminality, why don’t we call for a review? Why do we subject the nation, year after year for four years to this intense build-up? Let’s now begin to have a rational conversation on the national cathedral,” Opoku-Mensah is quoted to have said on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday.

The Government of Ghana has come under a lot of public scrutiny following allegations that it has already spent over GH₵200 million on the National Cathedral project even though it said it would only be providing land and facilitation for the project.



Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has also alleged that the architecture work for the National Cathedral project was sole-sourced to Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited at $22 million.



The $22 million agreement, Simons said, is 10 percent of the total cost to be incurred for the National Cathedral project, which is a breach of Ghana’s procurement laws on architecture practice.



Some Ghanaians are saying that the project should not be a priority of the country and are accusing the government of going ahead with it because it is a promise Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made to God should he become president.



