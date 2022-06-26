National Cathedral: Government could consider $50m cost option – Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu is a lawyer

National Cathedral Project to cost US$350million, Secretariat

National Cathedral cost renegotiated to US$400 million, Bright Simmons



National Cathedral to cost US$100million, Ofori-Atta



Some clerics have proposed that the National Cathedral could be built with US$ 50 million.



They also stated that they have a track record of building in and out of the country according to myjoyonline reports.



Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has stated that government should consider employing the services of these clerics in a bid to reduce the cost of the construction.



Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile he said “I understand some clerics say they can even build the Cathedral for $50 million. Why is the National Cathedral Secretariat Project not given to those clerics who say they can?” he asked.

The secretariat of the National Cathedral Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah announced a new estimated cost of $350 million for the construction of the National Cathedral indicating an increase from the initial estimate of $250 million.



But Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has alleged that the cost of the National Cathedral has been renegotiated to US$400million.



He noted that this has become necessary because of the lack of sync between the construction company, Rizzani de Eccher, and the architects, Adjaye, and Associates.



The latest figure of the project cost represents a 300% increase from the initial figure of US$100 million that was communicated by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in November 2019.



“A few months ago, the Govt of Ghana quietly renegotiated contract sums on the National Cathedral to a whopping $400 MILLION after significant confusion & rancour over earlier design work btwn (between) builders G. Eccher & architects, Adjaye Associates,” Simons wrote in a June 24 tweet.



SSD/FNOQ