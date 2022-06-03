0
National Cathedral: Govt paid Sir David Adjaye GH¢32m for consultancy – Ablakwa alleges

Sir David Adjaye Sir David Adjaye's firm allegedly paid GH¢32m for consultancy work done for the cathedral project

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt has so far used GH¢ 57m state funds for National Cathedral – Ablakwa

There is no money for NABCo trainees, NSS personnel but there is money for National Cathedral - MP

Akufo-Addo is insensitive - MP suggests

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that the government used state funds to pay Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited for consultancy work done on the National Cathedral.

In a tweet shared on June 3, 2022, the MP alleged that the government paid Sir David Adjaye’s firm GH¢32 million which brings to a total of GH¢57 million of state funds used for the cathedral project, contrary to claims of the government that it will be using only voluntary contributions for the project.

“Documents from the Office of the President confirm that in 2021 alone, Prez Akufo-Addo authorized an astonishing GH¢ 32million of taxpayer funds to be paid to Sir David Adjaye & Associates Ltd for consultancy on his National Cathedral project,” he said.

Ablakwa added in his tweet “GH¢ 57million so far; more to come.”

Earlier, the MP alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.

He said that the release of the funds for the cathedral project shows how insensitive this government is to Ghanaians who are suffering due to the current economic challenges the country is facing.

He suggested that the money released by the president for the construction of the cathedral could be used to pay arrears owed Nation Builders’Corps (NABCo) trainees, school feeding caterers and National Service Personnel, who the government has failed to pay for several months.

