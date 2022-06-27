National Cathedral: How can you appoint a gay activist to build the house of God - Sammy Gyamfi

Architect of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Sir David Adjaye

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has bemoaned the government’s decision to employ the services of a man he describes as a known gay activist to build the National Cathedral of Ghana.



According to him, the architect of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Sir David Adjaye, is a professed LBGTQ+ activist and employing him to build the Cathedral is an insult to God.



“… how can you even contract a gay activist to build a house for God? How can you contract a known popular (and), famous gay activist, to build a house for God? David Adjaye professes to be a gay activist openly and he is the one building the house of God? Is that not an insult,” he said.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Gyamfi also accused the president and his appointee of playing on the religiosity of Ghanaians to steal money from God.

“Because he (President Akufo-Addo) knows that religion is the opium of the masses, he wants to use the Cathedral to court (them), he wants to ride on the religious sensibility of the people. But let me tell you, Christians are discerning, Christians will support the building of a house for God but no Christians will support paying $32 million for drawings of a National Cathedral," he said.



He added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees, who he accuses of stealing money in the name of God, will face judgement.



