National Cathedral: IMANI demands accountability from government over GH¢25 million seed money

IMANI boss Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, has demanded that government account to Ghanaians the money it has so far invested into the construction of the National Cathedral.

The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.



Earlier this month, the government granted the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral.



A letter signed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to the Controller and Accountant’s General, directed that the money be credited to Ribade Limited, for part payment of outstanding claims.



This did not sit well with many groups, and some of them, including IMANI raised their voice against the release of funds into the construction of the Cathedral.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Franklin Cudjoe said government should be able to tell Ghanaians what percentage the people have contributed to the supposed seed capital and how much government has also added to it.

That, he said will enable the people have an idea of how much and as well monitor and track how it is being used.



He was of the belief that the government should have used the funds for other pressing projects instead of the National Cathedral which he said was not a priority to the country.



“They keep saying seed money. If you are doing a project against everybody’s will and you want to use the people’s money, at least tell us what percentage.



"You cannot just wake up and be going ahead and be seed funding and so if you tell us that 20%, 5% of that comes from the state. Let’s just know what percentage and we can monitor and track,” he said.



Meanwhile, the IMANI CEO said the state had already invested in the Cathedral, in terms of acquiring lands, adding therefore that it should no more invest in the project.