National Cathedral: Journalist discloses plans of Board of Trustees after Otabil's exit

National Cathedral

A broadcaster with the Multimedia Group and host of PM Express on Joy News, Evans Mensah, has disclosed why the members of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees have refused to make any statement after Dr. Mensa Otabil resigned as a member of the Board.

It has emerged that the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), is no longer a member of the body tasked to build a temple for God.



This was made public by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, having cited 'illegality happening' as the reason for his resignation.



"There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr. Mensa Otabil is no longer with them," he revealed in an interview with Joy News.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP disclosed that the revered man of God has refused to attend any of their meetings this year.



Following this revelation, the membership of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral has been updated to reflect the exit of Dr. Mensa Otabil. Checks on the National Cathedral’s official website as of Wednesday, June 15, confirmed he is no longer part of the Trustees.



Speaking on this development on PM Express Wednesday night, Evans Mensah revealed the rest of the members of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees have an agenda.

According to him, the reason why they have refused to publicly make any statement after Otabil's exit is that they are still collecting pieces of information about the controversy that has engulfed the project and then issue a statement to effect same.



Evans Mensah said the rest of the Trustees feel “deeply saddened” about the current happenings, coupled with the resignation of Dr. Otabil from the Board.



“...They feel deeply saddened about the controversy happening. Some of them feel that the politicization of the National Cathedral is destroying this country. But they've also acknowledged that their reputations are at stake.



“So what we are understating is that they would be issuing a statement. They want to collectively come together, gather all the facts and issue a statement that will clarify all the issues and that's why they haven't spoken yet,” he disclosed on the news analysis program monitored by Ghanaguardian.com



Evans however added that if information available to him what to go by, then some other Trustees on the National Cathedral Board would also be resigning in the coming days.