National Cathedral: Let’s not minimize our spirituality as a people – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

“…I think we should be very particular about minimizing the importance of our spirituality to our nation-building and then need to give glory to God,” that is the contention of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in relation to the National Cathedral debate.

Mr. Ofori-Atta maintained government will find the resources to fund the controversial national Cathedral because it will pay off in the long run.



According to him, poverty should not drive the nation to shun its religiosity.



“At any point in time when these buildings were built in Europe, was it ever the right time? How do we fund it will become the question. Is the executive mindful of the current situation? We shouldn’t snuff out our religiousness or spirituality because we are poor. The Lord will understand if we put our widow’s mite in there,” he told GTV on Sunday.

He believes the nation can raise the needed revenue to be able to fund the project, adding that looking into the economics of it, “I truly see an overwhelming capacity that this will pay off. Typically, I am looking at an internal rate of return, so we should put this in mind.”



Reports of about GHC200 million expenditure on the Cathedral have generated angst among the general population many of whom have described the project as wasteful.



The opposition and other critical voices have maintained that the National Cathedral project being undertaken by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration is a misplaced priority, and lacks good sense and prudence given the nation’s current economic crisis and the socio-economic challenges.