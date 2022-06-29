National Cathedral: More than GH¢32m donations received so far – Secretariat

The National Cathedral of Ghana

The National Cathedral of Ghana Secretariat has disclosed that it has received over GH¢ 32 million in donations towards the Cathedral project.



According to the Secretariat, it received over GH¢ 2.6 million in 2018, GH¢ 3.8 million in 2019, GH¢ 13.8 million in 2020, GH¢ 7.7 million in 2021 and GH¢ 3.6 million so far in 2022.



It indicated that a chunk of the donation was from private individuals and entities, adding that the Church in Ghana contributed over GH¢2 million.



A document released by the NEC Secretariat showed that the Church of Pentecost, Action Chapel International, Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Southern Ghana Union SDA are the highest donors; contributing GH¢ 700,000, GH¢ 200,000, GH¢ 200,000, GH¢ 200,000, respectively.

The release also stated that Ghana would have a National Cathedral Week Celebration from July 4 to July 10, 2022.



The Secretariat said that the main purpose of the National Cathedral Week Celebration is to raise funds to aid the completion of the Cathedral.



"The results of the fundraising so far do not meet the demands of the cash flow for the construction. Thus, we have reached a very critical state where our fundraising efforts have to be scaled up. We believe that with the integration of the Bible Museum and Biblical Gardens now complete and the stalling of the construction, the urgency is established.



"Overall, the central thrust of our fundraising during the National Cathedral Week is the Mass Mobilization. And our expectation is to raise 1 million Ghanaian Christians who will commit to giving at least 100 cedis a month to the National Cathedral project. With a Christian population of over 20 million Ghanaians, this is doable!" portions of the release read.



View a list of the contributions by the various Churches below:







