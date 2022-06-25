National Cathedral: New scandals every morning, like God’s mercies – Agbana

Eric Edem Agbana is Deputy National Youth Organiser

The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has likened the recurring scandals of the National Cathedral to the mercies of God.



He noted that with each day, there is a new scandal that pops up regarding the construction of the National Cathedral just like the mercies of God that are renewed every morning.



He also questioned the silence of religious leaders whose submissions have been very minimal on the matter.

In a Facebook post on June 22, Agbana wrote, “The National Cathedral scandals are fiercely competing with the mercies of God; they are new every morning. All these thieveries and our revered men of God (Trustees) are still loudly silent?”, he quizzed.



Among issues raised about the relevance of the National Cathedral was the payment of some $50,000 to Sonnie Badu to perform at the launch of the National Cathedral fundraiser in the USA.



However, this has been debunked by the Secretariat of the National Cathedral.



Issues have also been raised about the awarding of the National Cathedral contract to David Adjaye.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post alleged that based on documents available to him, the National Cathedral is a private entity contrary to claims that the project is a public establishment.

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has however advised churches and religious leaders to disengage from the issues surrounding the National Cathedral.



He wrote on his Facebook wall, “I have tried to be silent on this Cathedral matter, but I honestly believe it is about time the Church distances itself from the blatant theft and robbery going on in the name of GOD”.



“Again, they claimed to have paid GHS30,000 to each of the gospel artistes who ministered at the launch here in Accra. Can those artists also confirm if they received these monies?”



