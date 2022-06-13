National Cathedral: Ofori Atta unconvincing on blown cash – Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

An Aide to the former President of Ghana and 2020 flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari says the reasons for the Finance Minister’s release of government’s funds for the building of a National Cathedral are unconvincing.

The Finance Minister in an interview on Ghana Television (GTV) said Ghana can’t grow and sustain its transformation without spirituality.



“And I think that there are three pillars of nation-building. With regards to the political independence, which you know our first President did and it led to Africa getting independent; the second one of course now being sort of investments and trade to get into economic emancipation, which through Nana Akufo-Addo, we now have the Africa free trade agreement headquartered here (Ghana).



We are getting these two pillars. And the third pillar clearly has to be that spirituality. So with that third leg, we cannot grow and sustain our transformation without a holistic view. And I think we need to understand that,” he said on GTV’s Talking Point Sunday, June 12, 2022.

But in a post on Twitter reacting to the position expressed by the Finance Minister, Joyce Bawa Mogtari indicated that the Minister was inaudible and totally unconvincing on the prospects for funding and funds for the Cathedral.



She said “Our Finance Minister’s attempt to hoodwink the people of Ghana has fallen flat!! @KenOforiAtta1 was inaudible, and totally unconvincing on the prospects for funding and funds for the Cathedral and on the unconstitutionality of the current payments he had no excuse.”



The National Cathedral which was said not to be built by using state funds has turned out to be a lie as it has come to light through a leaked letter from the Finance Ministry that the government had released GHC 25 million as part of the seed money for the construction of the building.