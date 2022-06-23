National Cathedral: Opposers won’t go to hell - Richard Nii Armah

Akufo-Addo inspecting a prototype of the National Cathedral

Executive Secretary of the opposition Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Richard Nii Armah, has said that adversaries of the construction of the National Cathedral are not bound for hell as perceived by most Christian groups in Ghana.

Mr. Nii Armah reiterated that Ghana comprises different groups of people with different religious backgrounds and beliefs, yet the principles of democracy prevail across the country.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on the “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show aired on Happy98.9 FM, the PPP Executive however believes that some groups of Ghanaians have been adamant to come to terms with the co-existent relationship in the country.



“We need to ask ourselves lots of questions as Ghanaians with the construction of the National Cathedral. I believe when we ask these questions, the right answer as to whether the country needs a cathedral or not,” he said.



He has asked Ghanaians and stakeholders involved in what is regarded as a national monument to confirm the religious affirmation of Ghana and lead by example.

“First, in the constitution that governs us as Ghanaians, has it been indicated whether we are a Christian nation or a circular nation? If we are a Christian nation, we can say we need to build the Cathedral but if we’re not, does that mean that another President with different religion can put up a building with a purpose to worship what they believe in? The question now remains if that happens what will be the reactions of Ghanaians.”



“We are a circular nation and a Democratic country without basis but most of us have still not understood what we the country stands for. That is people believe when you speak against it, you’re definitely bound to hell. I believe that it is understanding that we as a nation lack and I see people as ignorant,” he added.



Meanwhile, the ongoing construction of the National Cathedral project has stalled as the government continues to receive public backlash for investing in state funds.



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa has also vowed to make public more “scrupulous” revelations about the project. He has charged the “Men of God” among the board of trustees of the cathedral to speak up after he believes they have been misled.