National Cathedral: Otabil did not resign, he excused himself - Secretariat replies Ablakwa

The National Cathedral Secretariat has dismissed reports that the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr. Mensa Otabil resigned from its Board of Trustees.



The Secretariat in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, clarified that Dr. Mensa Otabil was never part of the Board of Trustees in the first place.



He explained that while the National Cathedral Board of Trustees were being registered as Directors of the company [National Cathedral] in 2019, the man of God indicated that he would not be able to devote his attention to the project and thus, did not participate in the registration.

“The National Cathedral was registered as a company limited by guarantee, to be used as the instrument for the construction and management of the National Cathedral. The company [National Cathedral] was legally registered on 18th July, 2019.



“The Board of Trustees had to be registered as the Directors of the company. A member of the Trustees, Dr. Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, had indicated that he couldn’t give the needed attention to the project so didn’t register.



“So Dr. Mensa Otabil did not resign from the Board as being alleged but excused himself at the point of registration of the Directors in July 2019. For the avoidance of all doubt, Dr. Otabil has not been a member of the Board of Trustees since July 2019,” part of the statement read



It added that “the continuous use of his name and pictures on the website and publications was an administrative lapse by the Secretariat.”



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had in a recent interview alleged that Dr. Mensa Otabil resigned from the Board of Trustees following controversies surrounding the National Cathedral.

He observed that for this reason, the renowned man of God had not attended any of the board’s meetings this year.



“There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr Mensa Otabil is no longer with them.



“The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well,” he said in a JoyNews interview.



Subsequently, Mr. Ablakwa also blew alarm over the amendment of the membership of the Board of Trustees on the National Cathedral website to reflect that Dr. Mensa Otabil had allegedly ‘resigned’ following his revelation.