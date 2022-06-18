0
National Cathedral: Pastor Otabil has not been a Board Member since 2019 – Secretariat

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The National Cathedral Secretariat in a press statement dated Friday, June 17, 2022, the Secretariat said Pastor Mensa Otabil has not been a member of the Board of Trustees since July 2019, although he “remains actively interested in the project.”

There were earlier indications that the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil had resigned from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, because of controversies surrounding the project.

However, according to the Secretariat Dr Mensa Otabil did not resign from the Board as is being alleged, but excused himself at the point of registration of the Directors in July 2019.

"For the avoidance of all doubt, Dr Otabil has not been a member of the Board or Trustees since July 2019.

“The Board of Trustees had to be registered as the Directors of the company. A member of the Trustees, Dr Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, had indicated that he couldn’t give the needed attention to the project so didn’t register.  So, Dr Mensa Otabil did not resign from the Board as being alleged, but excused himself at the point of registration of the Directors in July 2019.”

It said, “the continued use of his name and pictures on the websites and publications was an administrative lapse by the Secretariat.”

