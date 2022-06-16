National Cathedral: Pentecost Church donated GHC1m – Ablakwa

Prof Opoku Onyinah

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudjeto-Ablakwa has made another interesting revelation about the funding structure for the construction of the controversial National Cathedral in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the MP, the government has spent over two hundred million Ghana Cedis on the construction of the National Cathedral.



Aside from this, the Church of Pentecost led by its Chairman who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral, Prof Opoku Onyinah made a contribution of a whopping one million Ghana Cedis towards the project.



He added that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams also made an initial contribution of an amount of four hundred thousand Ghana Cedis.



He said these church leaders were made to believe that the taxpayer’s money will not be used for the construction.

Mr Ablakwa made this revelation in an interview with Kwabena Bobie Ansah host of the Citizen’s Show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday night June 14, 2022.



“I can confirm for you that the Church of Pentecost donated one million Ghana cedis and the Action Chapel made an initial donation of GHS400,000 and nobody has accounted for these sums of money collected from the church leaders,” he posited.



“How can you be building a National Cathedral in such class deception?” he queried.



He further questioned the government's haste in having the National Cathedral completed when other countries used as long as 50 and more years to complete their cathedrals.