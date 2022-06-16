National Cathedral: Presidents’ personal pledges are national pledges, let’s come clean – NPP MP to Akufo-Addo gov’t

MP for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo together with his appointees to be bold and come out with the truth concerning the funding of the National Cathedral project.



Speaking on the June 15 edition of Metro TV’s “Good Morning Ghana”, the lawmaker suggested the current controversies surrounding the project do not augur well for the image of the government.



He said that the government should endeavour to detail the cost of the project to the state and also tout its benefits.

On the fact that President Akufo-Addo said the cathedral was a personal pledge to God for winning the 2016 election, Mr. Adomako-Mensah contended that presidents' pledges turn out to be national pledges.



“The point about the President’s personal pledge, when doing campaign and the president comes to my constituency and says that ‘when I come I’m going to build a road’, I do not expect the president to be voted into power and use his own money to build. President's personal pledges normally turn out to be national pledges,” he explained.



“What I know is that our God is forgiving. When we come clean and say this is what we intend to do, [God will forgive us]. When you come back and say ‘fellow Ghanaians we intend to put up a building for our God. It is not just a place for worship.



“There are tourist attractions and it has its own benefits. This is what we intend to do, this is how much we intend to spend and this is how much we intend to bring from the private sector to augment what we have. As simple as that,” Mr. Adomako-Mensah stressed.



The National Cathedral project has in recent weeks dominated news headlines over some allegations that the government has provided seed money for the project despite earlier assurances that it was going to be financed by the Church.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.



His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.



Again, he disclosed that one prominent member of the Board of Trustees and founder of ICGC, Dr. Mensa Otabil, has resigned over the various infractions surrounding the project.