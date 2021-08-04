National Cathedral: Prophets, spiritual churches express pain over exclusion from c'ttee

Artistic impression of Ghana's National Cathedral

Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, Prophet Nakoa Ansah Jamson says he is hurt they have no seat on the committee set up to oversee the construction of the National Cathedral.

READ MORE: GH₵100 ‘Susu’ For Cathedral: Ken Ofori-Atta should’ve consulted churches – Catholic Bishops’ Conference



According to him, Spiritual Churches have existed for decades in Ghana and have diligently served some past Presidents, hence deserve a place on the committee, just like other denominations.



“We are pained we got no seat on the committee in charge of the construction of the National Cathedral. We are a big denomination which has interceded on behalf of the nation for years and even the late President Evans Atta Mills. It is sad we were not given a place on the committee,” he shared.



He noted that Spiritual Churches are recognized by the Christian Council alright. “We’ve been involved in their activities and God bless them. We expected to be involved in the construction of the cathedral in the same way.”



Saddened by the development, Prophet Nakoa Ansah Jamson said, “in this world people who are less respected just like it happened to Jesus Christ make the best impact.”

In an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Don Kwabena Prah, he however urged Ghanaians to support the construction of the cathedral. “Anyone who wants to support the work of God can do so. But if the money is not used for the required purpose, then it is between the gov’t and God.”



Background



The government is appealing to Ghanaians to support the construction of the National Cathedral with a GHC100 monthly contribution.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says the objective is to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction.



Making the announcement during the reading of the mid-year budget review, the Minister said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building.”



He went on “this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral.”



He added, “the aim of the club is to raise one million Ghanaians who would give GHC100 a month for the construction of the national cathedral.”



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr speaker and all the members of this august house join in the GHc100/a month.”