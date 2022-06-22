National Cathedral US fundraiser: I was not given a dime – Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste and preacher Sonnie Badu has denied claims that he was paid USD50,000 for a song ministration at the launch of the National Cathedral in the US.

The gospel artiste is alleged to have been paid USD50,000 for performing for 5 min and 15 seconds at the fundraiser held in Washington DC, US.



Reacting to the allegation, the gospel artiste disclosed that he was not given a dime for his performance at the event.

“Wow, thanks for alerting me, I was not given a dime .. not even a seat for me and my team , We stood outside..,” the gospel artiste tweeted on Monday, 20 June 2022.



