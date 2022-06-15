National Cathedral: Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil is no longer a member of the National Cathedral BOT

Following a publication that the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), is no longer a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, the official website of the 5,000-seater project has updated its records.

Pastor Mensa Otabil’s photograph has been taken off the 13-member Board of Trustees. This implies that the preacher is no longer a member of the Board of Trustees.



On Sunday, June 12, 2022, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, disclosed that the revered man of God is no longer a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.



According to the MP, the leader of ICGC left because of the illegality being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government concerning the ongoing project.



"I am not surprised that there is quite an uneasy calm at the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Rev Mensa Otabil is no longer there.



"The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his reasons are, but he has given indication [that all is not well]. And that is why I am shocked that as of this evening, if you go on the website of the National Cathedral, they still have Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of ICGC as a member of the Board of Trustees," Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explained on JoyNews.

The 5,000-seater National Cathedral remains one of the top priorities of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government. This is in fulfilment of a pledge made by the president to God before winning the 2016 elections.



The president noted that the construction of the National Cathedral is pivotal to the development of Ghana.



Find below a screenshot of the updated list of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.



