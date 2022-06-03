National Cathedral: We can’t suffer because Akufo-Addo wants to fulfil his promise to God - Blakk Rasta

Govt is paying Mali GH¢52m for relocating their embassy - Blakk Rasta alleges

A reggae musician and broadcaster, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has expressed his disappointment at the insistence of the government to continue with the National Cathedral project even though the country was going through several challenges.



Blakk Rasta, who was speaking in an XYZ TV interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, said that Ghanaians should not be made to suffer because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants to fulfil his promise to God.



He also suggested that the government’s claims that only monies from a voluntary contribution fund will be used for the cathedral project are false.

He added that the government is paying Mali over GH¢ 50 million for relocating their embassy.



"One person went to promise God that he will build the National Cathedral for him. Nana Akufo-Addo promised God that if he makes him president, he will build a home for him (God). That is good, it is your personal promise why should we suffer because of your personal promise… they said we are not paying for that land but it is 419, they said the cathedral will be built through voluntary contribution now let us open the people's eye.



“Houses of judges were on that land, to dismantle and demolish those houses means you need money. Sometimes demolition is even more expensive than construction. That is the truth, ask any engineer. You destroyed these buildings because of the house one man promised to God. He (Akufo-Addo) run to Israel to bring a stone for the construction of the cathedral, that is okay for him, why should we suffer,” he said in Twi.



He added that "the Mali embassy was on that land, they asked them to move and said they will be compensated ... I hear they paying them GH¢52 million to relocate their embassy. You said you are not going to use state funds for the cathedral project, where did you get the money to relocate the Malian embassy ... is it also from the voluntary donations. We want to know the source of all the monies you used for the demolition.”



The broadcaster made these remarks after Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that Akufo-Addo has authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.

To prove his allegations, Ablakwa shared a document dated March 31, 2022, signed by the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta with the title “Seed Money for the construction of the National Cathedral.



“Authority is hereby granted you to release the sum of 25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Ghana Cedis) as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” portions of the document Ablakwa shared read.







