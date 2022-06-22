National Cathedral: We never paid Sonnie Badu US$ 50,000 – Secretariat

Ghanaian international gospel musician, Dr. Sonnie Badu

National Cathedral Secretariat has denied allegations that it paid renowned Ghanaian international gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, for ministering during the launch of the National Cathedral of Ghana (NCG) fundraising in the United States in 2019.



In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, on June 21, 2024, the secretariat said that it was not aware of any arrangement to pay the artiste US$ 50,000.



“There are reports about the payment of US$ 50,000.00 to the singer, Sonnie Badu, for his performance at the Launch of the National Cathedral Fundraising in Washington DC on February 8, 2019.

“The Secretariat of the National Cathedral has not paid any money, neither is it aware of any such payment, to Sonnie Badu,” portions of the statement released by the secretariat read.



Meanwhile, the management of Sonnie Badu has also said that they never received the alleged US$ 50,000 payment.



According to them, organisers of the fundraising event were now to be found after Sonnie Badu’s ministration.



“On the said date of the event, Dr. Sonnie Badu performed with his team but we regret to mention that the organizers of the event disappeared and did not pay any amount as been alleged.



“The management in the USA did not receive a dime and to date has not received any monies from the organizers,” a statement by the management of Sonnie Badu read.

The artiste earlier in a reaction on social media denied the alleged payment, saying that he and his team had to stand outside the venue of the fundraising because they were not offered a seat.



