National Cathedral: Why Heward-Mills, former Presby Moderator were 'omitted' from directors - Secretariat explains

Reverend Prof Cephas Omenyo and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

National Cathedral registered as a state-owned company

Ablakwa raises concerns with use of public funds for Cathedral project



Secretariat assures of Dag Heward-Mills' active participation as a Trustee



The National Cathedral Secretariat has reacted to concerns raised by the Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, regarding the omission of the names of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Reverend Cephas Omenyo from the directors of the state-owned company, the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the National Cathedral Secretariat detailed that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills was not registered as a result of his documentation coming in after the registration of directors during incorporation had been done.



It mentioned that this was due to the fact that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills had traveled outside the country.



On Reverend Professor Cephas Omenyo, the Secretariat stated that he has been ‘indisposed’ since 2018 and thus could not participate in the registration process.

It added that the ‘indisposed’ man of God is due to be replaced as a member of the Board of Trustees.



“Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo, the immediate past Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has been indisposed since 2018, and so could not register. He is yet to be formally replaced as a member of the Board of Trustees by the President



“Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' registration materials, which are at the Secretariat, came in after the registration as he had traveled out of the country,” part of the statement issued on June 21 read.



It further assured that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills will be added to the directors once Reverend Cephas Omenyo and one other deceased member of the Board of Trustees have been replaced by the President.



Even though the Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches is yet to be registered as a director, the Secretariat said he continuously remains a very committed and active member of the Board of Trustees.



“The Secretariat is awaiting the replacements of rev Cephas Omenyo and the late Chairman, Most Rev Asante Antwi to the Board of Trustees. Once these replacements are made by the President, there will be a Board resolution to add their names, and that of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, to the list of Directors

“While he is yet to be added to the registered Board of Directors, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills remains a very committed and active member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees,” it said.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a post on his social media page on June 21 questioned why Heward-Mills and Reverend Cephas Omenyo, were omitted from the incorporation document of the Cathedral even though they were members of the Board of Trustees.



He alleged that the two men of God were replaced by two ‘unknown’ persons. “The two revered clergymen have at all material times been clearly left out, and substituted with the following names: Samuel Antwi and Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah.,” part of the legislator’s post read.



According to Mr. Ablakwa, this is in contrast to a June 17 statement by the Secretariat in which they explained that the Board of Trustees were registered as directors during the incorporation stage of the Cathedral as a company limited by guarantee.



