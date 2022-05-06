National Cathedral addresses missing link in Ghana’s architecture – Akufo-Addo

What the National Cathedral will look like after it's completion

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has defended the decision of his administration to construct a National Cathedral for the country.



According to the president, the National Cathedral his government is currently constructing is very important to Ghana’s development, asaaseradio.com reports.



Speaking at the Museum of the Bible’s inaugural Africa lecture held in the US on Thursday, May 5, 2022, the president said that the cathedral is essential to finding the missing link in Ghana’s development.

“The National Cathedral addresses a missing link in our nation’s architecture by providing a formal space for the religious activities of the state.



“Designed by the iconic global Ghanaian architect, David Adjaye, who designed the National Museum of African American History and Culture here in Washington DC, the National Cathedral provides an interdenominational space for worship and will serve to insert God at the centre of our nation-building efforts,” the president is quoted to have said.



The president previously indicated that the National Cathedral is as important as any development project being implemented by his government, describing the cathedral “as a priority of priorities”.



Also, Akufo-Addo said that through the collaboration of the government and the church in Ghana, a Bible Museum of Africa and Biblical Garden of Africa will be added to the cathedral project.



The president further stated that the Bible Museum and Biblical Garden will help transform Ghana into a major centre of Christianity in Africa.