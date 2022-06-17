National Cathedral blues: Ghana is becoming a 'cursed' nation - Allotey Jacobs goes 'biblical'

Bernard Allotey Jacobs and the National Cathedral

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has expressed disappointment in Ghanaians who are opposed to the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to Allotey Jacobs, it appears Ghana is cursed.



He wondered why people are not fully supporting the President or committed to seeing the completion of the Cathedral which, to him, will serve a good purpose for the nation.

"I don't know whether we are becoming an accursed nation. From 2016 to 2017 till date, it's all been about noise as if we are aimless and doesn't have a sense of direction."



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Allotey Jacobs took the citizens on a biblical journey regarding the importance of a Cathedral.