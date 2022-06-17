5
Menu
News

National Cathedral blues: Ghana is becoming a 'cursed' nation - Allotey Jacobs goes 'biblical'

Allotey And Cathedral Bernard Allotey Jacobs and the National Cathedral

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has expressed disappointment in Ghanaians who are opposed to the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to Allotey Jacobs, it appears Ghana is cursed.

He wondered why people are not fully supporting the President or committed to seeing the completion of the Cathedral which, to him, will serve a good purpose for the nation.

"I don't know whether we are becoming an accursed nation. From 2016 to 2017 till date, it's all been about noise as if we are aimless and doesn't have a sense of direction."

Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Allotey Jacobs took the citizens on a biblical journey regarding the importance of a Cathedral.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t