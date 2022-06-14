National Cathedral brouhaha: We can't grow and sustain our transformation without spirituality - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Government reportedly dolls out state funds for construction of National Cathedral

Ablakwa takes on government over use of state funds to support Cathedral project



Ghanaians ask government to prioritize other needs over Cathedral construction



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has underscored the need for the country to pay critical attention to its spiritual development amidst the seemingly rage over the construction of the National Cathedral project using taxpayers' money.



In an interview with the state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Mr. Ofori-Atta explained that the country had done well in striving for political independence and economic development however was lacking in the area of spirituality.



He stated that the country cannot grow and sustain its transformation without a holistic approach which should include focusing on spiritual development as well.

“The issue of National Cathedral seems to generate in modern times this type of discourse but the questions being asked are one you are a secular state, why are you getting into this and really; is that the question because the Supreme Court answer is that if the nature of the people are religious, then it is incumbent of government to have the infrastructure to do that.



“I think that there are three pillars of nation-building with regards to political independence which our first president did and led to Africa getting independent.



“The second one is being one of investment and trade and to get into economic emancipation which through Nana Akufo-Addo we now have free trade agreement headquartered here.



“So, we are getting these two pillars. The third clearly has to be that spirituality and so with that third leg, we cannot grow and sustain our transformation without a holistic view and I think we need to understand that,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.



The National Cathedral project has in recent weeks come under intense public scrutiny over its funding.

The government reportedly provided seed money for the project despite earlier assurances that it was going to be financed by the Church.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.



His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.



He detailed that this latest amount was concealed from Parliament and was additionally hidden from the Auditor-General in his 2020 audit.