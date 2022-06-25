National Cathedral contract sum negotiated to US$400 million – Bright Simons alleges

Construction work stalls on Cathedral over unavailability of funds

North Tongu MP claims government has blown nearly GH₵200 million on project so far



Ghanaians ask government to prioritise other needs



The government of Ghana has reportedly renegotiated contract sums on the National Cathedral project to US$400 million.



According to Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, the renegotiated figures have been necessitated as a result of the lack of sync between the construction company, Rizzani de Eccher, and the architects, Adjaye and Associates.



The latest figure of the project cost represents a 300% increase from the initial figure of US$100 million that was communicated by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in November 2019.

“A few months ago, the Govt of Ghana quietly renegotiated contract sums on the National Cathedral to a whopping $400 MILLION after significant confusion & rancour over earlier design work btwn (between) builders G. Eccher & architects, Adjaye Associates,” Simons wrote in a June 24 tweet.



The tweet was accompanied by an extract in which the project contractor is addressing some of their recent projects. It read as follows:



Question: What are the most significant cases or transactions that your legal team has recently been involved in?



Response: Our legal team has just been able to finalize a $400m contract for the project of a Cathedral in Ghana. We secured a 200m euro deal for the new headquarter of the European Investment Bank in Luxemburg. The Rizzani de Eccher legal team has also been involved in the final arbitration hearing against a state of the Gulf for a total of $300m.



Simons added in a follow-up tweet: “The public watches in bewilderment as a project initially cost at $100m now tops $400m for construction alone (4x overrun).

“Costs for ops & maintenance not accounted for. The costs of the collection for the Bible Museum are unknown. Shall we say $700m then?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



