National Cathedral expected to be completed by June 2024

Akufo-Addo inspects a prototype of the National Cathedral building

A Spokesperson for the National Cathedral Project and Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team, Mr Benjamin Gyawu Appiah, says the Project is expected to be completed by end of June , 2024.

According to him, so far, 10 percent of the project has been completed.



He said this following the recent statement by the President to build the cathedral at all cost.



Work on the National Cathedral Project was stalled because of lack of funds.



Although the foundation works on the multi-million project had been completed, the workers were sent home until enough funds is raised to continue the project.



Despite the fact that the project was on hold and workers had been sent home, the contractors and their staff were on the site.



Speaking at the Thanksgiving service for the late father of Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo re-asserted his determination to build the National Cathedral.

He said the national cathedral project was something dear to his government, stressing that it will be built at all cost to the glory and honour of God.



Read Also: National Cathedral will be built at all cost-Akufo-Addo



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Benjamin Gyawu Appiah said the Cathedral which has a 5000 capacity will not just host church services, but have a museum, restaurant etc .



He said the President alone and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot build the cathedral, pleading with the public to donate towards the project.



“About 71 percent of Ghanaians are Christians but we do not have any symbol that we use to praise God for how he has protected this country as Christians. The Cathedral is not a place just for worship, it has a bible museum first ever in Africa,” he said.



He continued, “I will plead with everyone who has not donated to do so because we are doing it for God and our country and every family, house or individual who donates will receive blessings,” he said.