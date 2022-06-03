National Cathedral funding shrouded in shadiness and blatant corruption – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Government struggling to pay NABCo trainees, NSS personnel

Ablakwa uncovers government payment in lieu of National Cathedral project



North Tongu MP slams Akufo-Addo's lack of priority



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is demanding from the Finance Ministry, a detailed report on the release of GHC25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat by the government as additional seed money for the project.



According to the Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, the Caucus has sighted a letter dated March 31 and signed by Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, in which the release of the amount had been stated as “additional seed money” for the National Cathedral project.



The said letter was addressed to the Controller and Accountant General.



The North Tongu MP is surprised about the content of the letter because there was no allocation of money to the cathedral in the 2022 budget.

Speaking to the press, he said, “MPs have not approved all of these colossal sums of money that are being released to companies we are seeing for the first time. We are not even aware of the procurement processes that were followed for these companies and these consultants who are today receiving hundreds of millions of Ghana cedis.”



He noted that the letter exposes the government’s “lack of sincerity, duplicity and the deception” especially since the President has said on numerous occasions made it clear the National Cathedral project was a "personal pledge.”



“So we are building a national cathedral which should be a symbol of holiness and everything pure, everything clean and see how it is shrouded in such shadiness and clear blatant corruption,” Ablakwa observed.



He stressed that it is important for the Finance Minister to provide answers on how much of the taxpayers’ money has been used to support the building of the National Cathedral.



“The President himself has admitted that we are facing an economic crisis of our lifetime as we speak. So if you have all of these challenges and obligations that you are not able to meet and you are asking everybody to bear with you that there is no money...



“How is it that you are releasing these staggering amounts of money to companies that have not gone through due process so far as procurement laws are concerned? You don’t have approval from this House to engage in the kind of expenditure that you are engaged in.”