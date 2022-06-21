National Cathedral is not different from Free SHS – NPP Communicator

National Cathedral

A Women’s Organiser aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has called on Ghanaians opposed to the construction of the National Cathedral to also consider encouraging the President to stop the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS).

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, Ama Daaku said it would be best for persons opposed to the building of the Cathedral to start advocating for the discontinuation of the free SHS programme because they are all backed by the President.



“Free SHS was the President’s personal commitment towards Ghanaian children and to Ghanaian parents…he personally took it upon himself…in 2012, the President made an announcement that it is his belief that when he comes to power, all Ghanaian children should have free Senior High School…,” she said.



The construction of the National Cathedral has generated lots of debate in recent times with many questioning the actual status of the building which has been touted as one that will promote national unity and cohesion.

A release from the National Cathedral Secretariat indicated that the state offered the land on which the edifice will be sited, offer seed money and also pay for the architecture and design cost.



The explanations contained in the release notwithstanding, there have been several calls for explanation on the expenditures made by the Directors of the Cathedral project.



But Ama Daaku thinks the criticisms are unnecessary as according to her, the President like all other leaders before him must be supported to build the Cathedral despite the pledge being a personal one.