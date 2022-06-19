National Cathedral issues are not resolved on TV – Executive Director

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director, National Cathedral Secretariat, has indicated that issues surrounding the building of the controversial 5,000-seater cathedral cannot be resolved on a TV programme.

According to him, there are relevant institutions that are capable of dealing with the concerns expressed regarding the construction of the cathedral.



Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme, Dr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I started by saying we should not trivialize those. But those are not issues we can resolve on Newsfile. There are institutions that are responsible for that.



"What should a programme like Newsfile do? The issues of accountability are so critical to the whole transformation of our country [and] the survival of our democracy. But those issues are not resolved on Newsfile. There are institutions that are [capable of dealing with it]; that is why the Finance Minister was saying that Parliament will call them to answer."



The National Cathedral project has in recent weeks dominated news headlines over some allegations that the government has provided seed money for the project despite earlier assurances that it was going to be financed by the Church.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.



His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.