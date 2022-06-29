National Cathedral land was acquired by the state in 1910 - Abu Jinapor

President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia at the outdooring of the Cathedral prototype

Source: GNA

The land on which the National Cathedral is being constructed was acquired by the state in 1910, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has said.

He said the land measuring approximately 16.26 acres formed part of a large tract of land acquired by the State by a Certificate of Title dated September 29, 1910.



Answering a question on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Abu Jinapor said the land was, therefore, a public land, vested in the president of the republic on behalf of and in trust for the citizenry by article 257 (1) of the Constitution.



The sector minister was in the House to answer a question asked by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament of Adaklu, whether the government compulsorily acquired landed property that formed the site on which the National Cathedral was being built, if so, had the government fully compensated the previous owners as required by law.

"Mr Speaker, by section three of the Public Lands Ordinance, 1876 (Cap 134), the applicable law at the time, compensation was fully paid to the pre-acquisition owners.



"The land is, therefore, a public land, vested in the president of the Republic, on behalf of, and in trust for the people of Ghana, by Article 275 (1) of our national Constitution," he said.