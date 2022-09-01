National Cathedral project 'a mistake and an insult to God' - Ex-soldier

The National Cathedral project has made the headlines for wrong reasons

Captain Joel Sowu (Rtd.) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologize to Ghanaians for 'imposing' a personal promise he made to God on the state.

The retiree was making comments in respect of the stalled National Cathedral project which he described as a "mistake and an insult to God."



Among other things, he is concerned about controversies that have dogged the project, from the use of public finances to the use of seized rosewoods and alleged corporate breaches.



In an interview with Accra-based TV3 (August 31) he submitted: “This National Cathedral that he (Akufo-Addo) brought is a mistake and an insult to God. I am a Christian.



“I met God in prison in the condemned cells. Mr. President, you prayed to God and made him a promise that when you become president you will build a cathedral for him. It is a personal matter between you and your God,” he is quoted to have said in a 3news.com report.



He added that after the apology, the president should rally support of the faithful to help attain his personal promise to God.



He stressed that it was a sign of God-fearing person to say: “I am sorry I got it wrong. That makes you a gentleman and a Christ-like person. Saying you are sorry doesn’t make you a weak person. It shows you are strong person,” he admonished.

The National Cathedral Secretariat recently confirmed that the project has stalled since early this year citing lack of funds.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who had been at the heart of calls for financial and corporate scrutiny of the project mentioned months back that work had stalled.



His view was corroborated by media outfits that visited the site at the time and found that no work was ongoing.



The Executive Director of the project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah on Tuesday, August 30, confirmed the suspension of work despite the continued presence of contractors and their staff on site.



“We have the contractors and their staff on site, but the work has been suspended. We are hoping that within the next couple of weeks, as part of our fundraising and other initiatives we can begin work again,” he told a delegation that had come to donate towards the project.



He added thus: “our ability to complete this work keenly depends on Ghanaians supporting it.”