National Cathedral resignation: Why didn’t they return the allowances? - Opambour descends on Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba

The Founder and Leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has questioned why some pastors who resigned from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees did not return the funds they were given.

It will be recalled that the presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Eastwood Anaba, resigned as members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.



According to Opambour, the two men of God who resigned should have returned all the monies they were paid as members of the Board of Trustees to show that they have genuinely disassociated themselves from the project.



Opambour lambasted Duncan Williams and Eastwood Anaba for agreeing to be members of the National Cathedral project and stressed that they are part of the reasons why there is hardship in the country.



“Did they [Duncan Williams and Eastwood Anaba] return the monies or allowances they took as members of the board? So what should we do with a resignation letter without money? If you take the money and write a letter to resign, what should we do with it? I am not scared of what I am saying,” he said in a video shared on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb.



He continued: “That is why I said I cannot do it [being part of the National Cathedral project] because I don’t want the country’s funds. If they cannot be part of the board anymore why didn’t they add their pay and allowances, because they were paid for that?



"This means the country has lost those funds. I thought no pastor was part of the board of directors. Some of these men of God are part of the reasons the country is suffering.”

Background



In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen (Duncan Williams and Eastwood Anaba) cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we have awaited news, to no avail, regarding the findings of the audit. We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral,” the statement said.



They went on to clarify that their decision should not be interpreted as a challenge to the vision or intent of the National Cathedral.



Instead, they viewed it as a means to advance the project on a foundation of integrity, efficiency, and quality, while also preserving and enhancing public trust and support.



“We honourably assure you, as we assured the Board of Trustees in January 2023, with the submission of our resignation, that our action in no way impugns the vision or intent of the National Cathedral, but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality while gaming and maintaining public trust and support, We truly owe this to God and to country,” the statement added.

